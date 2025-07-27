Fox News Star Warns FCC Threats Against ‘The View’ Could Backfire

After the White House scolded The View co-host Joy Behar for sharply criticizing President Donald Trump this week on the show (she accused Trump of being “jealous” of former President Barack Obama), Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr appeared on Fox News and warned that there are “a lot of consequences” for the long-running ABC daytime talk show.

[Note: Since January, Carr has “made it clear that he wants the FCC to punish broadcasters that he perceives as being unfair to Trump or Republicans in general.” He has cited as an example the appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris on NBC’s Saturday Night Live right before the 2024 presidential election. Carr said it was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule,” although NBC did give Trump two free 60-second messages in order to comply with the FCC Equal Time rule.]

⚔️⚔️⚔️ BEHAR'S OBAMA OBSESSION:



Joy Behar melts down on The View, ranting Trump's "jealous" of Obama for being trim, smart, handsome, happily married. Reality check: Trump's the fighter who drained swamps, built walls, put America First. Obama's legacy? Globalist deals,… pic.twitter.com/7TWWVSVQ0V — The Watchman (@WatchmanHQ) July 26, 2025

About The View, Carr said this week: “Look, it’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there. And stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”

On Fox News today, senior correspondent Alicia Acuna discussed Carr’s threat of consequences for The View.

Acuna, who joined Fox News Channel in 1997, said: “As much as it would be nice to think about ‘oh, The View’s going to go away, phew, that sounds nice,’ we also have to consider this isn’t the only administration that’s going to be there forever. A tool that can be used by this administration can very well be used by the next. And if they were able to do away with The View, they could very well, in the next administration that comes in, that doesn’t like Fox, can do the same.”

Acuna: A tool that can be used by this administration can be used by the next. If they were able to do away with The View, the next administration who doesn’t like Fox could do the same pic.twitter.com/rYgWgFNXXn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2025

[Note: Acuna doesn’t have to wait for a new administration to attack a conservative news outlet; Trump is currently suing The Wall Street Journal, owned, like Fox, by Rupert Murdoch.]

Democrats are applauding Acuna’s comments including Anna Baxter who replied: “This is actually a good thing from Fox. I’m surprised.”

Others are shrugging with comments like “I’ll never understand if you don’t like a program, don’t watch, it’s so easy.” Another replied: “Yeah!!! WARNING MAGA NEEDS TO THINK about that…. This administration open a Pandora’s box.”

Note: Friday was the last show of The View for the season. After their traditional August hiatus, the hosts of The View will return for a new season in September.