Andrew Cuomo Slammed for Mamdani Wedding Comment, “No Room to Lecture Anyone”

The New York Post reported on the wedding of NYC Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in Uganda this weekend by describing it as a “posh wedding bash at [a] secluded Uganda compound — complete with phone jamming system, armed guards.”

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani and is now running for mayor as an independent, amplified the Post article and added: “lazyweb what’s the correct term for this?” and gave his followers a choice of “Champagne Socialism” or “Trust Fund Socialism.”

Correct term? — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 27, 2025

Cuomo is getting slammed on social media for the comment. Libertarian Eric Nelson replied: “Getting married only once and not cheating on her? I think for non Cuomos that’s just ‘marriage.’”

Progressive Richard Angwin replied, “Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced ex-governor who covered up over 15,000 nursing home deaths and resigned amid sexual harassment scandals, has no room to lecture anyone while trailing in polls to the candidate he’s desperately attempting to smear.”

And future “America Party” member Michael Scott replied: “This is exactly why Mamdani is gonna win. Instead of attacking his policies, which are incredibly popular amongst NYers, you do stupid [expletive] like this.”

Lazyweb what’s the correct term for a “Democrat” who has spent his entire career doing the bidding of the wealthy and the powerful?

That seems a lot more pertinent to me than a wedding celebration. https://t.co/vHgmokqQ7Y — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 28, 2025

Former two-term New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, also slammed Cuomo by writing: “Lazyweb what’s the correct term for a ‘Democrat’ who has spent his entire career doing the bidding of the wealthy and the powerful? That seems a lot more pertinent to me than a wedding celebration.”