Pentagon Makes New Greenland Move, “Actions Like This Are Harming the Relationships with Allies”

While President Donald Trump‘s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing about the DoD’s FY2026 budget, the Department of Defense released a statement by Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Sean Parnell.

Parnell wrote: “The President recently ordered a change to the Unified Command Plan. This change shifts Greenland from the U.S. European Command area of responsibility to the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility.

“Consistent with the President’s intent and the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance, this change will strengthen the Joint Force’s ability to defend the U.S. homeland, contributing to a more robust defense of the western hemisphere and deepening relationships with Arctic allies and partners.”

Parnell added, “As required by Congress, the Department of Defense reviews the UCP every two years and as needed to ensure that each combatant command is properly structured and has the right resources to carry out its assigned missions and protect U.S. interests around the world.”

Critics of the Trump administration — especially Danes — are voicing concerns about U.S. overreach, emphasizing sovereignty as Denmark and Greenland reject any territorial acquisition by the U.S., which the Trump administration has repeatedly suggested.

Danish conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov, chairman of Denmark’s Defence Committee and spokesperson on Greenlandic Affairs for the Conservatives, responded to the Pentagon statement refuting the claim that the restructuring is “deepening relationships with Arctic allies and partners,” as the U.S. asserts.

Jarlov wrote: “Just so we are clear: Actions like this are harming the relationships with allies.”

With the photos below, Jarlov also reported on Tuesday: “The Danish Army is currently in Greenland on an exercise to practice deployment and protection of Greenland. The island has been under the Danish Crown since 1380 and is recognized by all countries in the world as a fully integrated part of Denmark.”