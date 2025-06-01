Matt Gaetz Says “Whatever Drugs Elon Musk Was Taking Should Be Given to Every Member of Congress”

The New York Times reported this weekend that as the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, worked with President Trump and led the efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), “his private life grew increasingly tumultuous and his drug use was more intense than previously known.”

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz — who was accused while in Congress of violating “House Rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting illicit drug use,” among other things — responded to the news on X by writing: “Whatever drugs @elonmusk was taking should be given to every member of Congress.”

Whatever drugs @elonmusk was taking should be given to every member of Congress. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 31, 2025

MAGA supporters including social media influencer “Gunther Eagleman” who has been calling on Congress to codify DOGE’s cuts in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” voiced agreement with Gaetz and replied: “Speaker Johnson needs 2 doses.”

Others are having fun at the expense of Musk’s alleged drug use by leaving comments including “OK, but please don’t tell all the congress people to have 12 kids.”

I asked Elon Musk about the bruise he was sporting around his right eye during today’s Oval Office event. His joke about the president/first lady of France went over my head, but he said it was because he let his 5-year-old-son, X, punch him in the face. pic.twitter.com/rjN7QwER5M — Brett Samuels (@Brett_Samuels27) May 30, 2025

Note: When Trump honored Musk in the Oval Office and thanked Musk for his work as a “special government employee”, Musk was asked by a reporter about the black eye he wore.

Musk said it was from his 5-year-old son, X. According to Musk, he was “horsing around with the boy and told him to “go ahead and punch me in the face,” and that’s what he did. President Trump found the story credible and said, “X could do it.”

Gaetz’s praise for Musk is reciprocal: When the former Florida Congressman was second-term Trump’s first choice for Attorney General, Musk backed the controversial pick predicting Gaetz “will be our hammer of justice.”