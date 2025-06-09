Matt Gaetz Fires Up Lauren Boebert With “LA Riots” Investigation on “Primetime”

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who gave up his Congressional seat when President Trump nominated him for Attorney General but withdrew his name after an investigation regarding his behavior was about to be released, is suggesting another Congressional investigation.

On X, Gaetz wrote: “We must investigate every agitator, financier, organizer and participant in the LA Riots like they were at the Capitol on January 6.”

Note: Gaetz is referring to the protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles, which the Trump administration has labelled an “insurrection.”

We must investigate every agitator, financier, organizer and participant in the LA Riots like they were at the Capitol on January 6. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 9, 2025

Gaetz’s former colleague, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO), replied: “New Congressional Select Committee on primetime?”

The suggestion of an investigation is being met with disapproval from both sides of the aisle. As one MAGA supporter replied to Boebert: “Just what we need, another do nothing committee to go on lots of vacations and write strongly worded memos.”

A liberal X user responded to Gaetz: “Ok, I’m down with that as long as they get pardons after all the investigations, hearings and testimony. I mean, J6 rioters got pardons after admitting guilt, so it’s only fair, right Matt?”

One former J6 convict, John Strand, who was found guilty by a jury of five offenses including one felony, replied to Gaetz with the standard MAGA view of the Jan 6 proceedings: “Except with legitimate Due Process this time. Let’s do it the right way—and punish the real criminals while restoring the innocent harmed by those criminals.”

Strand, who served 12 months of his 32 months sentence, was one of the more than 1,500 individuals charged in connection with Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol pardoned by President Trump in January.