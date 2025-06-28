Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls “Takeover” By 1% of Population “Greatest Threat” To American Women

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared an AI-generated image of the Statue of Liberty adorned in a burka after the 33-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, won the Democratic primary race for mayor of New York City.

Questioned about her tweet — and asked specifically if it was a reference to Mamdani’s win — Greene did not answer directly, instead saying that she is an “American woman” and that she believed the “greatest threat to American women is Sharia Law.”

Greene: I think Sharia law and women being forced to wear burkas is the greatest threat to our freedoms as American women

Greene’s notion that the “greatest threat” to American women is the potential implementation of Sharia law after a “Muslim takeover” envisions an America where non-secular Constitutional Law is overthrown by Muslims.

It is a scenario that considers a loosely affiliated demographic that together is estimated to make up less than 1.2% of the American population overthrowing the U.S. government.

The improbability of this occurrence was emphasized in the reactions in the comments, with one responder saying: “She’s literally inventing something that isn’t even a real possibility in America.”

Another responder, exemplifying many comments, wrote: “The greatest threat to American women was the removal of women’s access to reproductive care and the pending threat to Planned Parenthood clinics. Women have been put at serious risk, some dying, some unable to bear children in the future.”

The Muslim population in America is both small and highly diverse — with many Muslims not even sharing a common first language — a fact representing Islam’s global reach.

In the U.S., as Justice For All summarizes, “one–third of the American Muslim community is Black, one–third is of South Asian descent, one–quarter is of Arab descent, and the rest are from all over the world, including a growing Latino Muslim population.”

Pew Research “estimates that there are currently 3.45 million Muslims in the U.S., including 2.15 million adults and 1.35 million children. Muslims account for roughly 1.1% of the total U.S. population (including both adults and children), as well as approximately 0.9% of the U.S. adult population.”

The research also notes the Muslim population “has been growing rapidly, albeit from a relatively small base.” (U.S. Muslim families have, on average, 2.6 children.)

[NOTE: There are five different schools of Sharia — or Islamic — law, derived from the text of the Quran and sayings of the prophet Muhammad. Four are Sunni and one Shia, each with different interpretations of the text that informs the law, like the way Supreme Court justices have different interpretations of the Constitution.]