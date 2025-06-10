MAGA Congresswoman Says American Billionaire with China Ties Is Behind LA Protests, “It’s Political”

MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is responding on X to ICE protests in Los Angeles and across the country. As seen in the video below, Luna said: “Just found a really great deep dive here from the ‘Data Republican’ on X.”

She reads off a screen and asserts the “crazy LA riots” are being funded by an individual named Neville Singham.

Below is one of the posts ‘Data Republican’ posted on X. At the end of the “deep dive,” she wrote: “Overall, my guess is if we had to finger a culprit behind all this – it’s Neville Singham.”

[Note: According to a 2023 New York Times investigation (‘A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul’), Neville Singham, an American living in Shanghai, runs “a financial network that stretches from Chicago to Shanghai and uses American nonprofits to push Chinese talking points worldwide.”]

Data Republican added: “One last word: I normally don’t pass on ‘gossip’, but a credible source leaked to me that Qatar is heavily involved.”

(Luna did not repeat the rumor about Qatar, a nation which has sought to woo the Trump administration through U S. investment and the controversial gift of s $400 million jet.)

🚨🔥 𝑵𝑬𝑽𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑬 𝑺𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑯𝑨𝑴: Funded Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests; Now Tied to Anti-ICE Riots 🔥🚨



🧵 The LA riots were part of a series of nationwide protests organized by Communist PSL (Party for Socialism & Liberation) taking place on June 7-8.



Several days ago,… https://t.co/hhm3D9wz31 pic.twitter.com/uk4kaJQXL7 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 9, 2025

Luna echoed Data Republican when the Congresswoman said Singham became a billionaire “by pushing Communist Chinese propaganda” — and further asserted that he was also behind the Gaza protests at Columbia University.

In a style reminiscent of Trump’s “weave,” Luna added: “If you look at the social organization that’s putting out these flyers, it’s the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which is and I kid you not, the actual Communist party. So, they’re using Hispanics, they’re using illegal immigrants. They’re trying to hype people up, thinking that they care, they don’t care. If they did they would stop illegal immigration. Obama deported people, why is it now? It’s political.”

Who is behind all these crazy riots in LA? Looks like we found the answer 👀 pic.twitter.com/sOdm8cIvSB — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 9, 2025

Note: Numerous media outlets, including The Los Angeles Times, report that the protests appear to have grown organically out of frustration with ICE deportation tactics and anger at the Trump administration.

Arguing that the protests aren’t the kind of false flag operation Luna implies, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein quotes one protestor saying: “I don’t know why we’re living in a police state. Everyone’s affected by this.”