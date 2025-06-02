Lindsey Graham Faces Backlash After Joke About Activist’s Death At Sea

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is amplifying a Times of Israel article ‘Greta Thunberg Sets Sail with Gaza Flotilla That Aims to Break Israeli Naval Blockade’ on X and added, “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!”

Thunberg, the young activist famous for her work focusing on climate change, is traveling on a boat operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which is carrying humanitarian aid.

Hope Greta and her friends can swim!https://t.co/Noab4QyJtV — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 1, 2025

At a press conference prior to departure, Thunberg broke down in tears and said: “We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity.” She added: “No matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the lives being genocized [sic].”

Graham’s joke about Thunberg going overboard has been met with backlash on X. As journalist Brian McDonald, replied: “Why is a 69-year-old U.S. senator joking about the drowning of a 22-year-old Swedish activist? Is this where American politics is now?” Fellow journalist Chad Bowes also replied: “This is what US politics has become?”

The X account “Conservative American” also voiced opposition to Graham’s post by writing: “What a disgrace to our nation!! We have a sick and twisted senator threatening the life of a young girl on social media!”

Others questioned Graham’s motivation. “What have you gained from this tweet?” asked one bewildered commenter.

Another commenter, giving a longer response, wrote: “This is beyond being right or wrong, this about your way of existence. A mature and moral man at your age should be able to differentiate what can be a matter of joke and what cannot. The sign of maturity, which you lack, is to know when you should keep the words coming to your mind just there but not sprinkle around, if you have any worries about being disgusting.”

Free speech attorney Jenin Younes also replied: “If I were a sitting congressman working on behalf of a foreign country and against Americans, I’d try not to make it so obvious.”

Graham also has his supporters in the comments. As one wrote of Thunberg, echoing the Senator’s tone: “Let her in to [sic] Hamas. Would be a nice experience for her.”