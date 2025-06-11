Kristi Noem Targets “Marriage Fraud” — Pushes DHS Hotline To Report Separate Bedrooms

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, shared a photo on X this week of a State Trooper escorting a handcuffed woman.

The caption reads: “Marriage fraud is a federal crime. There will not be a happily ever after for this illegal alien who was ordered removed from the U.S. 14 years ago due to marriage fraud. She was taken into custody at our Orlando office by @ICEgov and our @FHPOrlando partners. Under @POTUS and @Sec_Noem, there are consequences for breaking immigration law.”

DHS reshared the photo and added a Homeland Security phone number for people to “report marriage fraud.”

☎️Report marriage fraud: 866-DHS-2-ICE 💍 https://t.co/H7RQtYJKVW — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 10, 2025

The DHS agency’s X account is being inundated by MAGA supporters who are all reporting the same “tip,” suggesting that they pursue U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MI) and asserting she married her brother to help get him U.S. citizenship. (Omar has offered explanations to debunk the narrative about her second husband, a British citizen, saying: “Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive.”)

As the Department of Justice explains, “The typical fact pattern in marriage fraud cases is that a U.S. citizen and an alien get married. They fulfill all state law requirements such as medical tests, licensing, and a ceremony. But the U.S. citizen is paid to marry the alien in order to entitle the alien to obtain status as a permanent resident of the United States; the parties do not intend to live together as man and wife.”

Some commenters, decidedly not among the MAGA cohort exhorting DHS to investigate Omar, are suggesting snarkily that First Lady Melania Trump‘s status be investigated.

Already a holder of a coveted EB-1 Visa — known as the “Einstein Visa” for being contingent on extraordinary achievement — Ms. Trump became a U.S. citizen in 2006 after marrying Donald Trump in 2005.

The snark in the suggestion derives from the “Where’s Melania?” meme, with its implicit suggestion that the Trumps do not, as the “marriage fraud” law requires, “live together as man and wife.”

NOTE: DHS has set a target of apprehending 3,000 undocumented or illegal migrants per day in the U.S., a goal that is forcing ICE agents to go beyond targeting migrants guilty of criminal activity, a group that was the stated original target of the Trump administration. A compensating rallying cry among MAGA supporters of Trump’s more sweeping deportation efforts is the claim that any undocumented migrant is a criminal, having committed the crime of being undocumented — or “illegal.” An acute focus on marriage fraud further expands the deportation target base.