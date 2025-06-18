Jeb Bush Thanks Trump For Operation Support Against Iran’s “Leaderless Jar of Scorpions”

Many political pundits say Donald Trump‘s political career — and takeover of the Republican Party — really took off during a 2015 GOP presidential debate when Trump ripped into former President George W. Bush for pulling the U.S. into the war with Iraq. Trump called out Bush for lying about weapons of mass destruction, and did so in front of the former President’s brother, fellow GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

this was the exact moment Trump’s political career truly began.



NOBODY said this in public before him. It was the moment he broke from the political game and shattered the paradigm.



And now he is falling for the same trap. Beyond insane. pic.twitter.com/EV4cWRsW6z — Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) June 17, 2025

Jeb Bush has remained critical of Trump over the years, but today — as chairman of UANI (United Against Nuclear Iran) — Bush publicly thanked Trump for supporting the nearly week-long Israeli operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Bush wrote: “Today @UANI stands with #Israel and the people of #Iran after targeted strikes against their oppressors. We thank President Trump for his support for this operation.” (NOTE: Bush makes a distinction between the leadership of Iran and its people, which he portrays as an oppressed population that his organization supports.)

Today @UANI stands with #Israel and the people of #Iran after targeted strikes against their oppressors. We thank President Trump for his support for this operation. My full statement with @mark_d_wallace:https://t.co/YVv8uhA9L8 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 13, 2025

Bush added: “It is no surprise that the corrupt IRGC henchman and ideological fanatics remaining have begun to turn on Khamenei and each other with accusations of corruption, and abandonment, in scenes increasingly resembling that of Assad in Syria.” He added, “Iran’s regime is reduced to and revealed as a leaderless jar of scorpions.”

Note: Trump watchers including Furkan Gozukara, who shared the debate clip above and cited it as the future President’s breakout moment, claim Trump is now facing a scenario similar to the quagmire George W. Bush entered in Iraq, where American troops were deployed for nearly nine years after a 2003 invasion. Gozukara wrote of Trump: “And now he is falling for the same trap. Beyond insane.”