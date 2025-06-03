Ex-State Department Spokesperson Slams Elon Musk, “Let’s Talk About These Offsets”

Fox News political commentator Marie Harf, former Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State during the second Obama administration, spoke about Elon Musk‘s exit from the Trump administration as a “Special Government Employee,” on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream.

Harf, whose appearance preceded Musk’s bombshell criticism of Trump’s signature “big beautiful bill,” said of the world’s richest man: “Look, I think politically he will continue to be a problem for Republicans. And let’s talk about what these offsets are. Morally and politically, these are very tough things for many Republicans to defend.”

Her name is Marie Harf. She’ll be unemployed soon.

Marie somehow drops stone cold truth on Fox News without getting interrupted. She’s right. Ketamine addicted Elon Musk will still be a ball & chain to Trump, Republicans and Tesla. pic.twitter.com/1T5Uq4fi0X — BigBlueWaveUSA2026® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) June 3, 2025

Harf, who launched her career at the CIA, said in addition to slashing Medicaid for millions of Americans “who deserve legally to be on Medicaid,” Musk “did not find widespread waste, fraud and abuse. He did not reach his big one trillion number. What he did was get a lot of veterans fired and he shut down USAID which around the world helps the most vulnerable people and by the way you know what country is doing that now that we’re not? China, they are filling that vacuum.”

Harf said the political message — of Musk standing on a stage with a chainsaw, celebrating the firing of “patriotic Americans who have served their country in the federal government” — is the one Republicans will have to continue to defend. “They’re going to have to keep owning that all the way through the midterms.”

The temperature in the aftermath of Musk’s exit has risen for GOP lawmakers trying to push Trump’s bill though the Senate, especially after Musk dragged House Republicans calling the bill Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pushed through a “disgusting abomination.” Besides failing to curb spending, the bill notably contains provisions to pull back on major incentive programs benefitting EV sales and cuts off significant EV charging station investment, both of which presumably could impact Tesla, the chief source of Musk’s wealth.