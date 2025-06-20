Conservatives Say Trump Doesn’t Have Legal Authority To Extend TikTok Deadline, “A Clear Violation of the Constitution”

President Donald Trump announced on social media this week that he’s giving the social media platform TikTok (owned by Chinese media company ByteDance) another 90 days to find a U.S. buyer — before it’s banned from providing its services in the U.S.

Many media observers including conservative journalist Jonah Goldberg (The Dispatch, National Review, Los Angeles Times) says the President doesn’t have the legal authority to extend the deadline.

Goldberg wrote: “Um there’s nothing in the law (or the Constitution) that allows for this.”

According to the Supreme Court decision in Tiktok v. Garland: “The Act permits the President to grant a one-time extension of no more than 90 days with respect to the prohibitions’ 270-day effective date.”

Former Congressman Reid Ribble (R-WI) replied: “In fact, it is a clear violation of the constitution. POTUS primary job is to enforce the laws of the US. Even those they might disagree with.”

(Note: Ribble said in February 2021 that if he were still in office, he would have voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the 2021 United States Capitol attack.)

More than one objector to Trump’s “deadline extension” executive order are suggesting that Congress sue the President.

As retired Army officer John Tammes replied: “Why doesn’t someone in Congress sue? Writ of mandamus to execute the law, dang it.”

Commenters, some noting that China was one beneficiary of Trump’s delay, chimed in. Keith Woram replied: “Why is this not being challenged in court? Who would have standing to bring a lawsuit about this?” And Noah Lorey suggested: “Some ballsy enough Dem AG needs to sue him expeditiously over this specifically. Are we tough on China or aren’t we?”