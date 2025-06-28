Chris Christie Praises Trump, “Deserves an Enormous Amount of Credit”

Former GOP presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump on a number of issues including the firing of federal prosecutors and FBI agents who worked on criminal cases against January 6 defendants, recently praised Trump on the ABC News political talk show This Week.

After Trump ordered the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, Christie said that the president “deserves an enormous amount of credit” for making the decision.

“This is against type for him. I’m sure it was a difficult decision,” said Christie. He added, “The president saw an opportunity that he might never have again.”

More than one Republican voiced their surprise at Christie’s praise of Trump. As one replied: “Chris Christie now praising the president, this is wild!”

Another responded: “Wow! Christie finally admits Trump was right about something…” And another: “Wow. Chris spoke the truth and surprised his host, who I’m sure was counting on Chris to dump on Trump. I guess this is the last time we will see Christie on ABC.”

Note: The co-host of This Week is Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and author of the books ‘Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party’ and ‘Front Row at the Trump Show,’ and ‘Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.’

