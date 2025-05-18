Veterans Slam Ret. USMC Colonel for Calling Female Combat Pilot “Little Girl”

On Friday, retired U.S. Marine Corps combat pilot Amy McGrath amplified the Defense News article on X, “What’s wrong with Trump accepting a 747 from Qatar? Everything.”

Note: McGrath is known as the first woman to fly a combat mission for the Marine Corps, as well as the first to pilot the F/A-18 on a combat mission. She has flown 89 combat missions against al-Qaeda and the Taliban during her 20 years of service.

Retired USMC Col. Ghannon Burton replied to McGrath: “Nothing. We accepted the Statue of Liberty… sit down little girl… that act blue money that was laundered to you is drying up soon.”

Note: McGrath ran as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election to represent Kentucky, challenging incumbent Mitch McConnell. Burton ran as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 election to represent Mississippi; he lost to incumbent Roger Wicker.

Nothing. We accepted the Statue of Liberty… sit down little girl… that act blue money that was laundered to you is drying up soon. — Col Ghannon Burton (USMC Ret) (@GhannonBurton) May 17, 2025

More than one veteran on X voiced their outrage at Burton’s lack of respect toward McGrath. As one replied, “‘Sit down, little girl’? You just said that to a decorated Marine Corps combat pilot who flew 89 missions over Iraq and Afghanistan–while you sit behind a screen playing patriot cosplay.”

When Marine Corps veteran Craig Bowden defended McGrath by writing to Burton: “You’re addressing a fellow Marine. Start there Colonel. Then realize that she’s asking that the President follow the Constitution,” Burton replied to Bowden: “Just don’t take anymore COVID shots and you might live to see how this chapter turns out… good luck snowflake.”

Note: Burton retired from the Marine Corps, after 30 years of service, reportedly because he refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

You're addressing a fellow Marine. Start there Colonel. Then realize that she's asking that the President follow the Constitution. — Craig Bowden (@BowdenOnBass) May 17, 2025

Others who objected to Burton’s post pointed out that the Statue of Liberty was a gift to the American people, formally accepted by Congress, and “not a president’s souvenir to hoard,” and suggested that Burton “Maybe learn some history–and next time, salute her.”

Note: McGrath also responded to Burton on X by asking: “I’m wondering why you keep calling me ‘little girl.’ We served at the same time in the same Corps. I’m sure we have mutual friends. What has happened to you?”