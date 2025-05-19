Nikki Haley Slammed For Criticizing Trump: “If This Were Biden, We Would Be Furious”

Former GOP presidential candidate and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded to President Donald Trump saying he would accept a luxury jet as a gift from the country of Qatar.

On X, Haley wrote: “Accepting gifts from foreign nations is never a good practice. It threatens intelligence and national security. Especially when that nation supports a terrorist organization and allows those terrorist regimes to live on its soil. Regardless of how beautiful the plane may be, it opens a door and implies the President and US can be bought. If this were Biden, we would be furious.”

Critics of Haley are flooding her comments with photos of her signing bombs to be used by Israel against Hamas in Gaza, and the sum of $1.5 million which she received from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

As one asked: “AIPAC or Qatari Plane. I don’t see any difference. Would you make the same decisions as you do now for Israel if it was not for AIPAC money and influence?”

Others are replying with outrage: “You campaigned for Donald Trump. You own this” and “It’s not as if you were unaware of his corruption when you endorsed and voted for him.”

Note: Haley did approve of Trump’s trip to the Middle East last week. She wrote in her New York Post op-ed (‘Trump’s Mideast Trip Is His Best Chance to Derail Iran’s Nuclear Schemes’) that “Trump is right to prioritize meeting with our allies in the Middle East” and that the trip “should mark the beginning of the end of Iran’s nuclear program.”