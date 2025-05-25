Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for DOGE Cuts Comment, “You Owe Elon Musk An Apology”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), chairperson of the DOGE Subcommittee on Oversight, announced today on X: “I believe in the critical mission of reducing the size and scope of the federal government by cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. @elonmusk and the incredible @DOGE team are giving Congress the road map of corruption that must be eliminated. There is no excuse. Congress must pass DOGE cuts!!!”

I am honored to chair the DOGE Subcommittee on Oversight and I believe in the critical mission of reducing the size and scope of the federal government by cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. @elonmusk and the incredible @DOGE team are giving Congress the road map of corruption… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 25, 2025

MAGA supporters on X are not satisfied with Greene’s comments, and are calling her out for hypocrisy after her support for the reconciliation bill in the House, which they see as an affront to Musk’s DOGE mission.

As one MAGA commenter replied: “It’s hard to believe y’all after passing the big ugly bill that contained way too much spending! I’m not holding my breath anymore.”

Another commenter, sounding more like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) than Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) chimed in: “No ma’am. This post rings hollow. As the Chair of the DOGE Oversight Subcommittee, you had one job: ensure that the corruption exposed by @elonmusk and the DOGE team led to real, concrete spending cuts. Instead, you promoted and voted yes on the OBBB—a bill that increases spending, increases the national debt, and sunsets nearly every ‘conservative win’ at the end of Trump’s term. You didn’t fight for cuts. You didn’t even try. This isn’t responsible governance. It’s political theater.”

Instead, you promoted and voted yes on the OBBB—a… — Greg ✝️👨‍👦‍👦🇺🇸 (@_theoldbull_) May 25, 2025

Taking off on Greene’s admonition that there can be “no excuse,” the same commenter added: “You’re right—there is no excuse for your failure. And frankly, you owe Elon an apology. He put himself and his companies on the line to expose government bloat and abuse. You made it all for nothing.”

Another blasted Greene: “You’ve done nothing. Stop pretending. You all wasted his brilliance, the sacrifice of his team so you could grift and keep the hog trough full.”