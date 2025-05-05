Karl Rove Lights Up Trump’s Gas Price Claim “It Ain’t $1.90”

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, applauded President Donald Trump’s “success on border security” and immigration during his first 100 days in office.

But Rove also criticized the President’s recent claims about gas prices and inflation, and said his approval ratings on concerns other than immigration and border control reflect a reality that demands Trump’s renewed focus.

As seen below on Fox News, Rove said: “The president is saying gas is $1.90. I just filled up my tank, it ain’t a $1.90. We do not have inflation tapped down to 2 percent and we run the risk of having it jump up — at least one time way — if these tariffs are put in place…the President’s ratings on the handling of the economy and tariffs are in the 30s and his overall approval is in the mid to low 40s, and that’s not a good place to be a 100 days in.”

Rove: He says gas is $1.90. I just filled up my tank. It’s not a $1.90. We don’t have inflation down to 2% and we run the risk of having it jump in a one time way if these tariffs are put in place. The President’s ratings on the economy and tariffs are in the 30s. His overall… pic.twitter.com/3cVg1VdviW — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2025

Rove added, “Plenty of time to turn that around but he’s got to be focused on those two things which I think people wanted — which was a strong and prosperous economy and inflation being wiped out.”

MAGA supporters are responding to Rove’s comments on X. As one responded: “What happened to Rove? Bashing the administration like he is a democrat.”

Others are voicing their belief in Trump and his claims by writing: “Trump doesn’t care because he’s remaking our economy and ushering in a new, properous [sic] era. There will be a turn around, especially if people like Rove stop putting up road blocks.”