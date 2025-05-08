Chris Christie Says “No One Will Care” About Trump’s Immigration Policy, Unless He Does This

Former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie was asked on ABC News’ This Week about President Trump’s first 100 Days back in office — and what the President refers to as “The Golden Age.”

Christie said: “When Donald Trump got elected, he got elected by independents and some right-leaning Republicans, who said they want him to fix the economy.” Christie noted that according to the Fox News poll, Trump has a 38 percent approval rating on the economy and a 33 percent approval rating on inflation, along with the lowest overall approval rating of any president in the first 100 days in office. (Trump says the polls are wrong — “fake news.”)

.@GovChristie say Pres. Trump needs to "fix what’s going on with the economy and the instability that we have" or his other policies won't matter.



"No one will care because in the end what matters in this country more than anything else is the economy.” https://t.co/JUtnFzur3W pic.twitter.com/UlkGQVS84z — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 4, 2025

Christie said: “It that’s a golden age for him, I think he’s misevaluating things.” He added: “If he doesn’t turn around this tariff policy, if he doesn’t fix what’s going on in the economy, and the instability that we have — everything else he’s doing, by the way that I agree with some things, like on immigration. I think he’s done the right things at the border.”

Christie noted that while he would have done things differently than Trump at the border, he did said, “The results at the border are going to be pleasing to the American people…but even on that stuff, no one will care because in the end what matters in this country more than anything else is the economy. That’s why he got elected.”

He added that when Kamala Harris said she wouldn’t do anything different than Joe Biden on the economy, “they kicked the Democrats out.”