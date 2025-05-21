Billionaire Trump Donors Plot “Shadow Operation” In Michigan For 2026 Election, “Already Outspending Last Cycle”

Michigan state senator Mallory McMorrow (D) is amplifying a Detroit News article titled, ‘DeVos Family Plots New Political Strategy Ahead of Michigan 2026 Election.’ The subtitle reads: “West Michigan’s wealthy DeVos family is planning to set up a new political operation ahead of the 2026 mid-term election with the goal of turning the state Republican.”

Note: The DeVos family, including President Trump’s former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, was listed by Forbes as the 88th-richest family in America with an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion in 2018.

Betsy DeVos is married to Dick DeVos Jr., multi-billionaire heir to the Amway fortune.

With the Detroit News article, McMorrow — who is running for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election — wrote: “The DeVos family is back at it and about to write some big, big checks to try to turn *everything* in Michigan red.”

Note: Michigan has one of two Democratic-held Senate seats up for election in a state that Trump won in the 2024 presidential election, winning 49.73% of the vote to Kamala Harris’s 48.31%. (Georgia is the other.)

— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) May 20, 2025

McMorrow elaborated in a thread on X: “The past few cycles, the Michigan GOP has fallen into disarray. There’s endless infighting between MAGA and everyone else. We’ve had multiple party chairs, including a fake elector and someone who still hasn’t conceded a race they lost by 14 points… in 2022. Today, the party is $770,000 in debt.

“Enter the DeVos family. Their plan is to form a massive shadow operation with one goal in mind – Make Michigan Red Again. Not just for their own wallets, but to roll back the real progress we have made on everything from strengthening unions, to raising wages, to housing.

“In 2024, the DeVoses sunk over $4 million into GOP races in Michigan, outspending the next largest donor by almost $3 million. Just last week, they announced a $5 million contribution to a different Republican – already outspending what they spent all of last cycle.”

Note: McMorrow is running in the Democratic primary to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. Former U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers, who lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin in 2024, is running again (for Peters’ seat) and has received endorsements from MAGA-aligned Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA), among others.