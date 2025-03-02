Trump Communications Director Slams MSNBC Star for Polite Tradition, “Not the Flex You Think It Is”

President Donald Trump appointed his former campaign spokesman Steven Cheung as White House Communications Director for his second term. Cheung, a former spokesperson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), shared a photo of Jen Psaki‘s personalized stationery he found in the White House on X.

Psaki served as White House Press Secretary during the Biden administration before becoming a political contributor for CNN and launching her own show on MSNBC.

Cheung wrote: “A relic of the past found in a random cabinet in the White House. Apparently @jrpsaki was soooooo important she had personalized note cards made to remind people how ‘important’ she was.”

pic.twitter.com/Irn5Z7tL4A — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 27, 2025

Many X readers have responded to Cheung’s post with links to articles about the long history of personalized stationery being used in business and government for the past two centuries.

One replied: “Uh, not a Psaki fan but every person in upper management usually has these. They’re for personal thanks, good job, condolences, etc. I’m retired and used one last week. It’s just good etiquette.”

Another replied: “This isn’t the flex you think it is.”

Psaki also replied to Cheung: “Would hope you had more important things to worry about (you know the cost of eggs, childcare, veterans waiting for care…could literally go on) but hey since you raised it I purchased these myself to write notes to colleagues and staff to thank them for their work and also to write back to people who wrote me including kids. How dare I!”