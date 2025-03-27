Texas AG Ken Paxton Reacts to John Cornyn “Gay Pride Cannon” Taunt to Democrat

Former Texas Attorney General, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), is running for re-election in 2026. Current Texas AG Ken Paxton, who is reportedly considering a run against Cornyn for the GOP Senate nomination, has been actively criticizing Cornyn for what Paxton characterizes as Cornyn’s inconsistent support of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday Paxton wrote to Cornyn on X: “You’ve constantly turned your back on Texans and President Trump, including trying to stop his campaign in 2024 and saying his ‘time has passed him by.'”

Are you delusional?



You've constantly turned your back on Texans and President Trump, including trying to stop his campaign in 2024 and saying his "time has passed him by."



Texans won't believe your lies or forget how you've consistently worked to undermine the President. https://t.co/TCeyfKAd05 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 26, 2025

Democratic former U.S. Representative Colin Allred, who lost his Senate run against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2024, is also considering a run for Cornyn’s seat.

Cornyn responded to the news of Allred’s potential challenge by posting an illustration of a cannon with rainbow colored arrows coming out of it and captioned it, “Come and take it, Colin.”

Maybe so…. https://t.co/URYdFUYBfP — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 26, 2025

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo shared the illustration on X and asked Paxton: “Hey did anyone notice that ⁦@JohnCornyn⁩ just tweeted out a gay pride cannon? And hey, ⁦@KenPaxtonTX⁩, with John’s history of colluding with ⁦@TheDemocrats⁩ to steal our 2nd Amendment rights do you think his tweet to ⁦@collinallredtx⁩ was a bonafide offer?”

The Attorney General responded to Salcedo by writing: “Maybe so…”

Note: Since the exchange between Salcedo and Paxton, Cornyn’s X account changed the illustration of the cannon as seen below.