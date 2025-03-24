JD Vance Slammed for “Sick, Demented” Threats, Ex-GOP Oversight Attorney Says “He’s a Quack”

President Donald Trump announced that he will “get” the sovereign country of Greenland “one way or the other,” and is sending a U.S. delegation to the island including Vice President JD Vance‘s wife Usha Vance. The Prime Minister of Greenland, Múte B. Egede, called the Americans’ planned trip “very aggressive.”

On Fox Morning Futures on Sunday, Vice President Vance echoed the President’s aggressive stance on Greenland, and said: “Denmark, which controls Greenland, is not doing its job, and it’s not being a good ally. So you have to ask yourself, how are we going to solve that problem, solve our own national security.”

He added: “If that means we need to take more territorial interest in Greenland that is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn’t care what the Europeans scream at us, he cares about putting the interest of American citizens first.”

He’s a quack. Threatening to take the territory of a sovereign nation, just because is sick, demented and dangerous. Also illegal. https://t.co/cOisYPzrML — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 24, 2025

CNN legal analyst Sophia A. Nelson, who served as Republican counsel for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee during the George W. Bush administration, responded to the interview by writing of Vance: “He’s a quack. Threatening to take the territory of a sovereign nation, just because, is sick, demented and dangerous. Also illegal.”

Note: Nelson revealed that she left the Republican Party in 2020 “because of how the party treats women of color.”

Others on X are protesting Vance’s comments about Denmark and Europe. As one replied: “7,000 Danish soldiers fought in Afghanistan against the Taliban out of loyalty to the US. Of them, 43 were killed—per capita, more than the US. And Denmark spends 3% of its GDP on defense. And now to hear Vance squawk that Denmark is ‘not a good ally.’ Did he ever say thank you, even once?”

(The last part of that quote is a dig referencing the question Vance put to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House during a recent meeting, when the VP combatively questioned the level of Zelensky’s gratitude for U.S. support.)

Note: As a NATO member, Denmark sent 9,500 personnel to Afghanistan between January 2002 and July 2013. 43 Danish soldiers were killed, “being the highest loss per capita within the coalition forces. In addition, 214 soldiers were wounded in action and injured.”

A self-described “sarcastic Democrat” replied to the Vance interview: “That’s funny. Vance sounds like Putin here, talking about Ukraine, before he invaded.” Another added: “‘Territorial interest’ in another country, is a great way to lose all your allies. ‘Territorial interest’ is what Russia has in Ukraine.”