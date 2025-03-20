2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

China Invests $1.4 Billion in African Railway — Rival of US-Backed Railway

by in Daily Edition | March 20, 2025

Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, DoD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

As the Trump administration works to programatically shrink the funds and footprint for much of the U.S. soft-power influence around the globe, the Chinese company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is investing $1.4 billion in a Tanzania-Zambia railway.

CCECC will revive the 50-year-old railway (known by the acronym TAZARA), a key route for exports including copper and minerals from central Africa.

According to TAZARA Authority CEO Bruno Ching’andu, $1 billion of CCECC’s investment will go towards rehabilitating the tracks, while $400 million will be spent on 32 new locomotives and 762 new wagons to boost capacity.

Note: With a $550 million loan, the U.S. — through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) — has backed the rival Lobito Atlantic Railway, a mineral/mining transport corridor that links Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to Angola’s Atlantic coast. Former President Joe Biden visited the site near the end of his term in December, when the DFC opened a new bureau in Rabat, Morocco, on the Atlantic coast.

President Donald Trump — who wants to buy Greenland for its minerals, annex Canada for its natural resources, and get Ukraine to repay the U.S. for its billions in aid with its rare earths and mineral deposits — has yet to share his plans for the Lobito project.

In February, Trump nominated Ben Black, the son of billionaire Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, to take over the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

In January, Ben Black wrote a blog post titled ‘How to DOGE U.S. Foreign Aid’ and promoted the idea of “Shifting much of USAID’s $44 billion budget and increasing the funding to the DFC,” so DFC can finance “American mining, shipping, and resource-dependent businesses” that “could step in” and bring “capital and expertise to Greenland.”

Note: The U.S. Secretary of State serves as the chairperson of the board of the DFC; and the Administrator of USAID serves as the vice chairperson. At this time in history, Marco Rubio serves as both. The Secretaries of Commerce (Howard Lutnick) and Treasury (Scott Bessent) also sit on the DFC board.