Ann Coulter Pushes Justin Trudeau Conspiracy Theory Questioning Paternity

Canadian conservative journalist Ezra Levant wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in February titled ‘Trump’s Tariffs Help Trudeau and Canada’s Liberals.’ Levant argues that President Trump “should forget tariffs and buy Canadian oil.”

While speaking with American conservative political pundit Ann Coulter on her Substack, Levant said the interim Prime Minister Mark Carney talks more about Trump than the leader of the Canadian Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre. (The 2025 Canadian general election, pitting Poilievre against Carney, will take place on or before October 20.)

Levant told Coulter that “there’s a bit of a vein of anti-Americanism in Canada, always has been,” and spoke about former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (father of former PM Justin Trudeau) who according to Levant “would hang out with Fidel Castro, he would visit the Soviet Union and China with his children and say ‘this is the land of the future.'”

Coulter asked Levant: “Is Pierre Fidel’s son?” When he tried to answer, she interrupted with a smile, “You know that’s a rumor all over the internet.” Levant added, “Yeah, and compare the photos side by side,” which got Coulter laughing.

As one of Coulter’s subscribers noted: Coulter meant to ask if Justin was Fidel’s son and shared “side-by-side photos” below.

Levant then added a slate of innuendo and rumor, the nutrition every conspiracy theory needs to grow: “I don’t have positive proof of it but boy there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence in view and if you look at how handsy his mom was with Fidel Castro and if you remember that his mom was very familiar let me say with everyone at Studio 54 back in the day, unfortunately Justin Trudeau’s parents hated each other and did a lot of things to hurt each other.”

Levant added: “I’m not rejoicing in that, I’m just saying…” and Coulter, who invariably characterizes liberals as weak, replied, “No wonder why he’s so screwed up.”

Note: Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife Margaret separated in 1977 (when Justin was 6) and divorced in 1984, when Justin was 13.