U.S. Billionaire Backs Canadian Prime Minister Candidate, Where Job Is To “Retaliate” Against Trump

Canadian economist Mark Carney resigned as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance in January — before announcing that he’s running for Justin Trudeau‘s job as Prime Minister of Canada. A member of the Liberal Party, the former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England has been touted as a leading candidate.

Note: Some in the Liberal caucus who called on Trudeau to resign, including member of the House of Commons Sameer Zuberi, are voicing support for Carney. Zuberi said: “Mark Carney has the experience and he has proven to handle economies in turbulent times.”

American billionaire and 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is also voicing his support of Carney.

As seen below on X, Bloomberg wrote: “Excited to see @MarkJCarney running for Canadian Prime Minister. His deep understanding of people, markets, and public service, combined with his integrity and proven leadership, has made a meaningful impact globally. Mark is a leader who pairs vision with action and has a strong grasp of the economic challenges families and communities face today. I wish him every success on this important new journey.”

Note: Carney also resigned recently as chairman of the board of directors for Bloomberg L.P., a position he took in August 2023.

Some Canadians were angered to read Bloomberg’s post, including Canada’s Conservative former Ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici, who was fired by Trudeau in 2016. Bercovici replied to Bloomberg: “Well, curiously, I don’t think many Canadians share your enthusiasm. You should pay more attention to what’s going on north of the 49th.”

Carney, a Harvard graduate and Goldman Sachs alum who worked in the Boston and New York offices of the iconic investment firm, continues to charm Americans as seen below on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Like Mike Bloomberg, Carney is not a fan of President Donald Trump, who has been threatening Canada with steeper tariffs and his idea to make Canada the 51st State of America. Carney told Stewart: “It’s not going to happen.”

One of Carney’s opponents is the leader of the opposition Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre, whom fellow Liberal candidate Karina Gould called “our own little version of Trump.” (Until Carney’s announcement, Poilievre was considered a heavy favorite to win.)

Gould — currently the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons — said at the debate she knows how to stand up to people like Poilievre, “who, when it comes to Donald Trump, would rather imitate him than stand up for Canada.”

Gould’s critique contrasts with how Poilievre has presented himself in the wake of Trump’s various threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty.

Calling the threats a “wake-up call,” the conservative candidate said last week: “We can no longer depend on the Americans alone for our trade. We can no longer think of them as our backup defense…We must respond with strength, and strength means leverage. America has leverage, and we have leverage. I will use that leverage.”

Poilievre added, “Retaliation is only the beginning. Yes, we need to retaliate. If they put tariffs on our steel and aluminum, I will put tariffs on their steel and aluminum. If they hit us with generalized tariffs, we will respond dollar for dollar.”