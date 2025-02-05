Sarah Palin Nags Elon Musk, Slams Trump’s “Inner Circle” for Snubbing Roseanne Barr

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump (she’s endorsed him in every election; and he has reciprocated) but now the conservative Republican is criticizing Trump’s MAGA inner circle.

Palin is amplifying an article about Trump-endorsing standup comedian and actress Roseanne Barr who claims that Trump’s inner circle has “shunned her,” and as Palin points out, “despite going full MAGA.”

Roseanne Barr reveals why Trump's inner circle have given her the cold shoulder despite going full MAGA | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/1YfrKI4Jhr — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 29, 2025

Note: Barr told Variety magazine: “The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am.” She added, “I’m not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they’re a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?”

With a collage of photos and video of her with Barr, Palin wrote on X: “Gatekeepers doing more harm than good locking out they [sic] loyalists.” The former governor added: “We stick together for a reason.”

#gatekeepers doing more harm than good locking out they loyalists🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/pLOysJJXd0 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 29, 2025

Palin also criticized another gatekeeper, billionaire Elon Musk, for X’s treatment of MAGA zealot Laura Loomer, who reportedly lost access to her X account after sharing an FEC document on the social media platform.

Again with photos, Palin wrote on X: “elonmusk what are you doing? We’re either all in on the First Amendment, or… not. Stop the censor. Please. Thank you. Btw, I get NO money from feeding your forum my content; you make money off me & others who’ve never even pursued monetization on Twitter nor X. But I’ll duke it out on behalf of those who’ve been banned/demonetized/demonized without a coherent explanation for their censure.”

@elonmusk what are you doing? We’re either all in on the First Amendment, or… not. Stop the censor. Please. Thank you. Btw, I get NO money from feeding your forum my content; you make money off me & others who’ve never even pursued monetization on Twitter nor X. But I’ll duke it… https://t.co/W2zb7LGP2E pic.twitter.com/4ZjEcWwf26 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 22, 2025

Palin continued: “Think a lot of us just want objective, clear ruling on what constitutes speech worthy of protection, in your opinion, because you do rightfully own & operate this most relevant, helpful, globe-changing newsite (so thankful you bought it!)… and what goes into X’s seemingly subjective rules on who gets dinged. Thank you in advance for doing right by those screwed out of a paycheck as they continue contributing to your forum, and in fact make X better. Sincerely, Sarah.”

Laura Loomer has had monetization restored. Kind of funny that Laura always ends up being the litmus test for free speech 😂



Great move. https://t.co/in7Qj7B60L — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 4, 2025

Note: Loomer regained access to her X account and her monetization on X has been restored; and Barr is working on a new TV comedy series. Set on a small-town farm in Alabama, it’s about a family whom Barr says “saves America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism.”