Megyn Kelly Refutes Reports She’s Back with Fox and Murdoch, “Has Virtually Nothing To Do With Me”

Rupert Murdoch’s media powerhouse Fox Corp. announced Monday that it has purchased Red Seat Ventures, a digital media company that works primarily with conservative podcasters including former Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly, among others.

Red Seat Ventures will remain a “standalone entity” within Fox’s Tubi Medi Group, the company said.

When Variety reported the news, Megyn Kelly worked to dispel any suggestion that she was somehow back on the Fox payroll.

On X she wrote: “To be clear, Red Seat sells ads for our show. They do not ‘create content’ for us as Variety @bristei claim. My producers & I do that. Nor does Red Seat have any ownership in our show which is owned 100% by me. Happy for Fox & Red Seat but it has virtually nothing to do with me.”

Kelly also objected to Yahoo News’s coverage of the acquisition by writing: “Look at this misleading [expletive]. No one has acquired my show’s ‘home.’ The 3d party firm that sells my ADS has been acquired. That’s all. The ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩ is NOT controlled or owned by anyone other than ME.”

Kelly also objected to Reuter’s reporting: “We are 100% INDEPENDENT. Fox bought the co that sells our ads, period.”