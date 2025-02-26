MAGA Rallies For “Doxxed” Musk Favorite — Trump’s New US Attorney Responds: “We Will Not Tolerate a Threat”

The popular social media account DataRepublican, whose previously anonymous authorship has reportedly been exposed, announced on X Tuesday evening: “I have been doxxed. Rather than let others control the narrative, I am addressing this directly. My name is Jennica Pounds. I recently resigned from my job to pursue DOGE-adjacent efforts full-time. While my background check is still in progress, my ultimate goal is to work with the Administration to cut waste and improve efficiency.”

In a statement that won her support from prominent MAGA figures, Pounds added: “What began as a side hobby became a mission when I uncovered the role of NGOs in these issues. This is not about left or right. This is about us—the people. I gave up everything for this—my safety, my career—because I believe in what I am doing.

[NOTE: DataRepublican, with nearly 500K followers on X, has been known largely to the community as a database expert and AI proponent who is a favorite of X owner Elon Musk, who has shared her posts. Notably, as her most recent posts emphasize, she is deaf and on the autism spectrum.]

“I am 100% Deaf and nonverbal. My lack of signing fluency does not make me any less Deaf. It is a result of a language impairment related to my autism called expressive dysphasia, which affects my ability to construct language fluently in real-time. This impacts my signing, speaking, and even writing, though writing allows me more time to correct mistakes. My interpreter and I spend hours refining my talking points to ensure she conveys what I mean, not just what I say.”

“I am Deaf. And being Deaf is not, and should never be, defined by one’s signing ability, particularly when there are medical conditions involved. I do not believe the Deaf community should be politically aligned with any party. A priority of mine has always been on holding the Administration accountable to Deaf Americans, including advocating for policy changes such as allowing a second interpreter camera stream on television broadcasts. I will continue using my platform to push for these necessary changes.”

Pounds added: “Please contact @TheShawnHendrix for any media requests. And there is no obligation, but please consider subscribing for $3. I am not backing down and I look forward to serving the Administration.”

MAGA influencers including Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk and Trump’s VOA director appointee Kari Lake have replied with words of encouragement.

Kirk wrote: “We 100% got your back. Thank you for all that you do. Onward!!”

The Silicon Valley billionaire Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.‘s VP running mate, replied: “They only come after you when you’re a threat to the system. Keep going—you’re doing incredible work.”

Trump’s U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, replied: “Please contact me or my office.”

Martin added: “We are here for you, Jennica, just like you are here for America when we need you most. It is wrong and illegal to threaten anyone, and we will not tolerate a threat to a federal worker.”

Earlier this month, Martin pledged his office’s support to DOGE and posted a letter on X promising to “pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”

On the MAGA-friendly X platform, there isn’t much criticism in the comments but one anti-DOGE account replied: “I’m sorry to hear you are deaf. We used to help people with that until you killed it,” with a headline from The Daily Moth: “USAID Closure Affects Deaf Employees and Deaf Programs Around the World.”

Beyond the 10 to 15 deaf employees at USAID who will lose their jobs due to the agency being shut down, the article asserts that USAID programs “that have directly benefited Deaf people and Deaf children, especially in areas of education, workforce development, and organizational strengthening” are at risk of being eliminated.

Pounds has quickly adapted to being named, and boasts in a subsequent posts about the first project being released without anonymity — a biblical data cross-referencing project featured in the post below.