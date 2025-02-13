GOP Governor Praises New Tax for More Jail Beds, “One Cent for Every $5 Spent”

The Salt Lake County Council in Utah on Tuesday voted 7-2 to use a local option sales tax to fund the opening of additional beds at Oxbow Jail — one of the county’s two jails — and, as required by the tax law, to fund transportation-related projects in the county.

Effective July 1, 2025, the sales tax would collect one cent for every $5 spent.

According to the Council’s statement, the local option sales tax would generate roughly $76 million annually. Of the $19 million (25%) that Salt Lake County will designate to public safety measures, $6.4 million would be used to open and operate an additional 184 beds at Oxbow.

[NOTE: “The state legislation requires half ($38 million) of the funds to go to needed transportation-related projects within Salt Lake County, as determined by the state. One-quarter ($19 million) would go to cities in Salt Lake County to be used for transportation needs. One-quarter ($19 million) would go to Salt Lake County for public safety.”]

Sheriff Rosie Rivera is in support of the tax which she says “will help us manage the increased demand for beds.”

Some unhappy Utahns have expressed their belief on X that the need for additional jail beds is related to increased ICE immigration actions in the community. The Council, however, reports that the need for additional beds is “not related to the immigration orders on the federal level.”

According to the Council: “Salt Lake County has had 10 beds set aside for ICE for many years and will continue to keep it at that number. The other beds are needed to ensure there is space for Salt Lake City and other city law enforcement agencies to bring individuals who are committing crimes.”

[Note: Members of the public are invited to attend a second reading on the local option sales tax on February 18 at the Salt Lake County Council Chambers.]

GOP Governor Spencer Cox commended the Salt Lake County Council for taking “proactive steps to address concerns and strengthen our justice system.” He added: “Overcrowding shouldn’t be a reason to released individuals who pose a risk to our communities.”

Note: The Council statement also referred to the sales tax as an “investment,” one that is “imperative to handling growth, traffic congestion, and preparing for the upcoming 2034 Olympics.”

