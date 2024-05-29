Trump Receives “Emotional Support” From His “TV Attack Dog” at Courthouse

MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang continues to report from the Manhattan courthouse where the presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Day 22 of Trump’s “election interference trial,” Phang wrote: “Court begins at 10 am ET with Judge Merchan charging the jury (reading the jury instructions to them) and then they begin their deliberations. When they return a verdict is anyone’s guess. But after being off for a week and then being in court until 8 pm last night, I suspect a fairly quick verdict.”

Phang also noted: “Today’s emotional support group for Trump includes: Boris Epshteyn, Jason Miller, Steven Cheung, and Don Jr.“

It’s Day 22 of Trump’s NY election interference trial.



Court begins at 10 am ET with Judge Merchan charging the jury (reading the jury instructions to them) and then they begin their deliberations.



When they return a verdict is anyone’s guess. But after being off for a week… pic.twitter.com/tEfutP531X — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 29, 2024

Epshteyn, a lawyer, was a senior advisor on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. In April, he was indicted for his role in Arizona’s fake electors scheme, as was former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, among others.

Note: According to a 2016 New York Times profile of Epshteyn, which described Epshteyn as “Donald Trump’s TV Attack Dog,” the young lawyer’s “ascent in Mr. Trump’s campaign is tied to his friendship with Eric Trump, the candidate’s second-oldest son. Both men attended Georgetown University and he was a guest at Mr. Trump’s 2014 wedding.”

Miller, former chief spokesman for the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign, is a senior advisor on the 2024 Trump presidential campaign; and Steven Cheung (former UFC spokesman) is the current spokesman of the 2024 Trump campaign.