Trump “Convicted Felon” Billboards Ready to Go Live Within 60 Minutes of Verdict

Former travel photographer and White House staffer during the Bill Clinton administration, Claude Taylor, founded Mad Dog PAC in 2017 to “fight fascism and stop Trump.”

In preparation for the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27 at CNN in Atlanta, Taylor gave his followers and donors a sneak peek at a Mad Dog PAC billboard truck — which will rotate up to ten billboards including one of a close-up photo of Trump with the word UNFIT scrawled across his face — on a trial run. Another features Trump with the word LIAR.

The first debate is coming up June 27 at CNN in Atlanta. We’re going to be ready with our billboard truck. It will rotate up to ten billboards. Here’s a trial run. Help us pay for the trucks’ rental. https://t.co/tLqBQPT6ep pic.twitter.com/zwfkprQPak — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) May 28, 2024

Taylor is also preparing for a guilty verdict from the Manhattan courtroom where Trump is facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

With the visual below (of Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit with the words “Convicted Felon”), Taylor reported after the closing arguments in the Trump trial ended on Tuesday: “We expect a guilty verdict on at least some of the 34 counts. We will have TEN billboards preprogrammed to go live within an hour of verdict. Ten billboards spread out across Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philly suburbs.”

We expect a guilty verdict on at least some of the 34 counts. We will have TEN billboards preprogrammed to go live within an hour of verdict. Ten billboards spread out across Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philly suburbs. Helps us do this. Chip in. https://t.co/tLqBQPTE3X pic.twitter.com/lzJegVrw6v — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) May 28, 2024

Note: Unlike many other PACs funded by wealthy individuals and special interest groups, Mad Dog PAC is fueled by citizen donations.