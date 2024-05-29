GOP Presidential Nominee Shares Vulgar Video of Man Verbally Harassing Liberal

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump shared a video on his social media platform Truth Social of a man verbally assaulting liberal political commentator Joe Scarborough at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Note: The video is laden with the f-word. The man who is heard assaulting Scarborough claims Trump “will get rid of all the f**** liberals” if he wins a second term. He added: “You liberals are gone when he f**** wins,” and “Uncle Donnie is gonna take this election by a landslide.” The man yells at Scarborough: “get the f**** out of here.”

This is an actual video that Trump posted to his Truth Social. It’s a vulgar attack on Joe Scarborough that proclaims Trump “will get rid of all the fucking liberals” if he wins.



Why is a presidential candidate posting that he will get rid of everyone who opposes him? pic.twitter.com/hHsGHvoxEB — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 28, 2024

The following day, on Memorial Day, the former President of the United States posted a message wishing everyone a “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our country…” and went on a rant about the “Trump hating” judges who have presided over his trials in New York City.

The Biden-Harris campaign blasted the GOP nominee by noting: “Trump posts Memorial Day message with zero mention of fallen American service members, instead calling those who don’t support him ‘Human Scum.'”

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch responded to Trump’s post with sarcasm: “Where are all the Republican elected officials sharing Trump’s long Memorial Day post? Aren’t you proud of the leader of your party and what he had to say? Why won’t you post it to your supporters and constituents?”