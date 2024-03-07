RFK Jr. Proves He Knows Who The Bad Guys Are

Democratic strategist Lis Smith is amplifying clips from a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interview where he very frankly owns up to some unsavory acquaintances. Knocking the presidential candidate — and potential Ross Perot-style election spoiler — for his gilded lifestyle and association with criminals, Smith tries to shared the segment below and another where Kennedy says Ghislaine Maxwell was “always wonderful” to him.

Sarcastically labeling candidate Kennedy a “man of the people” after he name-drops numerous felonious celebrities he would “run into in New York,” Smith hits the sarcasm drum twice, calling RFK Jr. a “totally normal person.”

[It’s not the burn she thinks it is, since nobody is laboring under the impression that Kennedy has lived a remotely “normal person” life. And Kennedy should get credit for being extremely transparent about the disgraced people he has associated with as he appears to hunt down the most infamous names in his mental Rolodex. “O.J. Simpson came to my house,” he says.

Man of the people, totally normal person @RobertKennedyJr after being asked about flying on JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S plane:



Kennedy is answering questions in the interview about his relationship with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after the candidate’s name appeared on the Epstein flight lists.

Instead of dissembling on the subject, Kennedy dives in, saying essentially: not just Epstein but I knew Harvey Weinstein, O.J. Simpson, Bill Cosby, and (former Fox News president) Roger Ailes. Predators, in other words, were everywhere, Kennedy asserts in his defense. If you moved in circles where powerful men moved, you were going to rub elbows with soon-to-be felons like those on the list he names.