Mike Huckabee Called Out For Letitia James “Bovine” Comment

Baptist pastor Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas Governor and two-time GOP presidential candidate, is demonstrating his support for former President Donald Trump by criticizing New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James has been a MAGA target for years, with the attacks on her escalating sharply in February after her civil case against Trump saw Judge Arthur Engoron order the defendant to pay $454 million in penalties linked to fraud including inflating his net worth to get favorable loans and credit rates.

Trying to disparage James, Huckabee continues to troll the Attorney General as she now sues the American branch of the JBS USA Food Company, the world’s largest beef producer, for misrepresenting the environmental impact of its products.

Huckabee reacted to the news on X: “TDS kook Letitia James announced latest crusade, targeting the largest producer of beef in world for allegedly ‘misrepresenting its environmental impact.’ Frankly, I doubt that even their company produces more bovine excreta than Letitia James does.”

(NOTE: The TDS in Huckabee’s tweet stands for Trump Derangement Syndrome, a fictional condition Trump backers who think Trump is innocent or above the law say drives unwarranted enmity toward the former president.)

Michael Angelucci, former West Virginia State Representative (D-50), replied to Huckabee’s crude comment: “Spoken like a true ‘man of God’, Mike Huckabee. Do better. Be better.”