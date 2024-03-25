Marco Rubio, Who “Fell into This Trap of Supporting Trump,” Defends MAGA Positions

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primaries and who is reportedly on Trump’s current shortlist for Vice President, said that he would be honored if the presumptive 2024 nominee offered him the job. That said, Rubio reports that he and Trump have not spoken about the VIce Presidency.

Rubio has been defending Trump on the political talk show circuit. When asked on ABC’s The Week if he agreed with the former President’s recent claim that a Jewish person who votes for Democrats “hates their religion” and “hates everything about Israel,” Rubio “squirmed” and replied: “Well I, look, I think that there’s an argument, there’s a difference between being, you know, pro-Israel and there are people being, you know, your religion and being pro-Israel can be two separate things.”

When asked if he agreed with Trump encouraging Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries, Rubio replied: “He doesn’t talk like a traditional politician.” He added: “He’s not the first American president, in fact, virtually every American at some point in some way has complained about other countries and NATO not doing enough.”

Video clips of Rubio speaking against Trump during his 2016 campaign, including calling Trump a “con artist,” are resurfacing. So are the bountiful instances of Trump denigrating “Little Marco” as a “lightweight” and worse.

In March 2016, Rubio predicted on CNN (below): “No matter what happens in this election, for years to come, there are many people on the right, in the media and voters at large, that are going to be having to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump. Because this is not going to end well, one way or the other.”