MAGA Senator Says 700,000 Palestinians Coming To U.S. “We’re Gonna Make Them Citizens”

Former college football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was a guest on Steve Bannon’s podcast this weekend and said, “I guarantee what’s getting ready to happen, and I’m hearing rumors, 4, 5, 600,000 of these Palestinians in Gaza, we’re gonna fly them in here and make ’em citizens.” He took a pregnant pause and added, “That’s the next thing that’s gonna happen.”

Bannon reacted: “You’re making news here. Hit us with that again.” Tuberville elaborated and said of the Palestinians, “Nobody wants them.” He mentioned the Saudis and Egypt not wanting the Palestinians and added, “They know who they are, they can’t control them.”

@SenTuberville warns the Biden administration is reportedly planning to relocate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the US.



Tuberville added an extra 100,000 Palestinians as he continued to elaborate on this “guaranteed” rumor: “What’s gonna happen is Old Joe, to win back his base, because a lot of them has gotten killed, okay, we’re gonna bring in 5, 6, or 700,000 of them. We’ll fly them in. I mean, he doesn’t even have to tell us he’s doing it. Did he tell us about 325,000 he’s flown in? No.” He added, “Get ready, here they come.”

Note: The Biden administration has rejected the claim that it “secretly flew in 320,000 migrants to the U.S.” What Tuberville is referring to is the White House’s Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV) parole program.

“Individuals in those four countries are allowed to apply for legal entry to the United States from abroad under the humanitarian parole authority of U.S. immigration law.” The idea is to encourage people to “apply to enter legally rather than go to the U.S.-Mexican border.”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a policy director at the American Immigration Council, said the U.S. government is not paying migrants to fly to the United States and that the program requires people to receive travel authorization, purchase their own airfare and come on a commercial flight.

“Every person approved for parole is vetted by the U.S. government prior to being granted the status. The idea that people arriving through this government program are ‘unvetted’ or ‘illegal immigrants’ is flagrantly wrong,” Reichlin-Melnick said.

The CHNV program program grants “authorization to travel and a temporary period of parole for up to two years for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

The CHNV program also states that “Individuals participating in these processes must have a supporter in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support for the duration of their parole in the United States.”

Tuberville did not cite a source for his “breaking news” info about the purported 700,000 Palestinians he says will be airlifted to the U.S.