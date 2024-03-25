MAGA House Republicans Stymied by State Law in Gallagher’s Departure

Republicans crowing over the departures of Congressmen Ken Buck (CO) and Mike Gallagher (WI) have insinuated that the non-MAGA Congress quitters are sabotaging the Grand Old Party on their way out. [NOTE: So-called establishment Republicans like the conservative Buck claim that MAGA adherents — with performative impeachments and motions to vacate — are the ones committing the sabotage.]

When Buck announced he’d be leaving and then hastened the timeframe for his departure, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert accused Buck and the “uniparty” of purposefully trying to derail her as she had announced her intent to switch districts in 2024 and run for Buck’s 4th district seat — a far more conservative district than the 3rd district where she currently operates.

[Note: Boebert is one of several elected MAGA adherents who use the term uniparty “to disparage fellow Republicans who work with Democrats to pass bills that fall short of conservative preferences.” Others include Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Matt Gaetz (FL), and Senators Rick Scott (FL) and J.D. Vance (OH) — all of whom voted against the latest bipartisan government funding bill negotiated in part by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).]

Buck’s announcement means he’ll be replaced via a special election on June 25 that coincides with the Colorado Republican primary. Boebert is skipping the special election, since she is already in Congress.

The timing of Gallagher’s resignation and departure more pointedly disadvantages the House Republican conference, as it will leave his seat open for the rest of the term. Gallagher’s deliberate departure date enraged MAGA, with one of the movement’s major voices, Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling him “selfish” for what he was doing to the party majority.

Mike Gallagher’s extremely selfish decision to leave Congress early and push us towards a Hakeem Jeffries speakership should not be allowed to happen.



Mike Gallagher should be expelled so the people of Wisconsin’s 8th District can have a special election to replace him. pic.twitter.com/rx6p1JEgAw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 23, 2024

[NOTE: Republicans like Mike Lawler (R-NY) have accused Greene of similar self-dealing, lamenting that when she files a performative motion to vacate Speaker Johnson — so she can “campaign on it” at home — she selfishly puts members like Lawler in a tough position in his Biden-leaning district.]

On X, Aaron Fritschner turned up evidence that MAGA’s claims of being sabotaged by Gallagher have some backing in Wisconsin law, which dictates that his seat remain open until the general election.

Fritschner reveals that “under Wisconsin law, congressional vacancies occurring ‘prior to the 2nd Tuesday in April’ in an election year get filled on a faster timeline. An April 19th resignation will keep Gallagher’s seat vacant until November.”