MAGA Governor, Under Fire, Says New Teeth “Feel Better in My Mouth”

MAGA Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota stars in a 5-minute video praising the dental office of Smile Texas, where she “had the opportunity to fix her teeth.” She said for years she’s needed to have an adjustment to her teeth after a biking accident which she said “knocked out all of my front feet.”

The Governor uses the words “amazing” and “phenomenal” while describing her experience at Smile Texas which is located in Houston, Texas.

I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me. 😊🙌🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/z2kTmiY8td — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2024

Noem says of her new veneers: “I want when people look at me to hear the words that I say and not be distracted by something that I’m wearing or how I look or even my appearance.”

She adds, “For me, being able to have a confident smile and have my teeth be something that’s not a distraction but actually is appealing to people will be helpful because I think that it’ll make sure that we’re focused on really the right points that I want to make.”

Noem goes on to say she loves her teeth — “they’re a better shape and they feel better in my mouth.”

The comments following the release of the informercial are mostly negative and question the appropriateness of such an endorsement and whether Noem is legally allowed to promote professional services while in office.

That answer will evidently come in the courts, as Noem has been sued by the consumer advocacy group Travelers United for allegedly violating Consumer Protection Procedure Act laws governing online video promotions.

There’s also the question about why Noem had to choose a dental professional outside of South Dakota.