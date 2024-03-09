MAGA Congressman Defends Inspector Who Deleted Texts: “You’ll Have to Get Through Me”

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) is amplifying The Hill article ‘Democrats sound alarm as DHS inspector general claims he is not being investigated, is whistleblower’.

Higgins is also vowing to publicly protect the Department of Homeland Security inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

House Democrats on both the Oversight Committee and the Homeland Security Committee have been investigating Cuffari “for failing to notify Congress of missing Secret Service text messages from January 6, 2021, and for deleting text messages from his own phone that are required to be preserved.”

Note: In June 2023, the Trump-appointed Cuffari admitted to deleting texts and said: “I did not consider those to be federal records and therefore I deleted them.”

Jamie, you and Bennie ran a pretend J6 select committee that was zero.



We will reveal the full truth of J6, despite your BS lies and oppression.



If you want Joe Cuffari, you’ll have to get through me. Good luck with that. Joe is 100% squared away.



We the People are… pic.twitter.com/QqhUrplFSx — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) March 8, 2024

“Bennie” is House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who called for Cuffari to resign after he admitted to deleting texts from his government phone, calling it “troubling, to say the least, that you have been routinely destroying or deleting official government records in violation of a law that your office is supposed to enforce.”