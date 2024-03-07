Georgia Mayor To Sit With Jill Biden at SOTU

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden has invited 20 guests to sit with her while President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address tonight.

The diverse group of guests includes global leader Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, which is set to join the NATO alliance, and American leader Mayor Garnett L. Johnson of Augusta, Georgia.

The Office of Mayor Garnett L. Johnson is excited to share that Mayor Johnson will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden at this evening’s 2024 State of the Union Address. pic.twitter.com/h5fIUIbB4r — Mayor Garnett Johnson (@MayorJohnson85) March 7, 2024

The city of Augusta was designated by the Biden-Harris administration as one of the first five Investing in America Workforce Hubs, which trains students for technical jobs in growing sectors including advanced manufacturing and construction skilled trades in the region. The program, which works with high schools, community colleges, and state and local employers, is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act.

Each Workforce Hub trains students for the needs of the specific city or region. The city of Augusta — home to Fort Gordon, the Medical College of Georgia, and the Savannah River Nuclear Power Plant — is “on the forefront of the Administration’s sustainable domestic production agenda, with $1.4 billion in recently announced private-sector investments, including in batteries.”

Mayor Johnson said the program is “driving historic investments and creating good-paying jobs.”

[Note: Mayor Johnson is also the President and Owner of Augusta Office Solutions and Modern Business Workplace Solutions.]

The other initial cities included in the White House’s Investing in America Workforce Hubs are: Phoenix, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.