Young Democrats Defend Biden on TikTok, Blame “Lazy Media”

The Biden-Harris campaign’s rapid digital response team, Biden-Harris HQ, pinned a TikTok video to the top of its X account on February 13 — and it’s a Valentine to the President from Michael W. Tyler and Rob Flaherty, digital native Democratic operatives.

In the nearly two-minute video, Tyler and Flaherty professionally break down the “breathless” media coverage surrounding Trump-appointed Special Counsel Robert Hur’s “pot shots” at Biden’s age in a report that failed to charge the President with any crimes.

The latter conclusion — no crimes — is, or should be, the main point, Tyler and Flaherty contend, slamming the “lazy media narrative” that emphasized a different story for the public.

Biden’s surrogates stingingly single out a fawning article in the New York Times depicting Donald Trump as the embodiment of “stamina.”

[NOTE: The irresponsibility of the Times coverage may be the only item on which Biden and Trump, who unfailingly calls the paper the “failing New York Times,” may agree.]

Over the weekend, a Republican special prosecutor tried to score political points by taking pot shots at the President’s age.

Donald Trump said Russia should invade NATO.



You’ll never believe what happened next. @michaelwtyler and @Rob_Flaherty break it down: pic.twitter.com/VUz93OjsFl — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 13, 2024

Biden arrived on TikTok early this week, in a push to have the President meet young voters where they are — despite the optics troubles with utilizing the controversial Chinese-owned app that many in Congress want to ban. (Biden himself approved a limited ban on TikTok in December of 2022, prohibiting its use by federal employees on government devices.)

Another challenge with TikTok — one replicated on all social media platforms — is the surrender of control of the narrative, as commenters and critics abound and can virtually take over a post. Some of Biden’s first posts were inundated by disparaging commentary about his role in the tragic situation in Gaza.