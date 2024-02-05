Retired General Threatens U.S. Senator on Border — “Your Time Is Up”

Retired U.S. Army General and former National Security Advisor to then-President Donald Trump, Mike Flynn, is praising the work of Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) who “is fighting tooth and nail to impeach Mayorkas,” and lambasting “the coward” U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) for negotiating a bipartisan border security bill.

Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, writes that senators like Lankford need “some serious soul searching” and warns them that “Come this NOV your time is up in politics.”

The Oklahoma Republican Party censured Lankford shortly before the bill was released last week, but the Senator, having won a new six-year term in 2022, has job security. Flynn’s threat, to be fulfilled, would call for extreme actions.

Note: Trump gave his “complete and total endorsement” to Lankford while running for re-election in 2022. As seen below, Trump wrote: “James Lankford is Strong on the Border, Tough on Crime, and Very Smart on the Economy.” In January 2023, Lankford became the senior Senator from Oklahoma after the retirement of his fellow Republican Senator Jim Inhofe.

“Strong on the border … “ pic.twitter.com/Tl2ehLH8tk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 5, 2024

Though Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) has declared the Senate bill “dead on arrival,” Lankford is urging lawmakers to read it and argues it will create a “faster and stronger system” of deportation and will “flip the script” on Biden’s ineffectual immigration policy.

BREAKING: In a statement to @FoxNews, the Border Patrol union says they support & endorse the bipartisan border deal negotiated in the Senate, saying it’s “not perfect, but far better than the status quo”.

They do not endorse the rest of the spending bill.

Statement from @BPUnion pic.twitter.com/sID38iafyE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 5, 2024

