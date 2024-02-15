MAGA Senator Shouts: “We Shoved Election Integrity Down Her Throat!”

MAGA Arizona Senatorial candidate Kari Lake — who continues to deny her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs — is campaigning with Republican Arizona State Senator Alex Kolodin (LD-3), who won his election in 2022 to represent District 3.

[Note: District 3 — which includes Phoenix, Arizona’s largest city — is currently represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego who is running against Lake for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Independent Kyrsten Sinema.]

At the Arizona Legislative District 3 Republican Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Kolodin delivered an impassioned speech to celebrate and explain how he “sideswiped” Governor Hobbs and “forced her” into passing his Election Integrity Bill, HB2785.

Kolodin said the bill includes several “Republican wins” including “legally binding signature verification standards to verify the identification of voters” and “a prohibition of election officials accessing the election results before election day.”

Kolodin exclaimed at the podium, “We have made significant progress!” He laughed, “We never win, right? Well, not this time!” Referring to Governor Hobbs, Kolodin yelled: “We shoved election integrity down her throat!”

Kolodin admitted that the bill “doesn’t fix all problems but we don’t need a fair fight to win. It fixes enough of them so that in this [election] timeline we can win.” He yelled again, “In this timeline Donald Trump will be our next President of the United States!” and “In this timeline, Kari Lake will be our next U.S. Senator!” He received a standing ovation.

[Note: Kolodin is also an attorney. In 2022, he represented some of the alternate electors in Arizona who acted “as part of a broader effort to overturn the 2020 election in Congress.” According to The Washington Post, “Kolodin argued in an August 2022 court filing that Trump electors simply created a backup plan in case legal challenges to Arizona’s outcome were successful.” The activities of the Trump electors were scrutinized after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.]