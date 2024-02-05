Liz Cheney Rips Into J.D. Vance, “That’s Tyranny”

Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, frequently listed as a potential Vice Presidential running mate for former President Donald Trump, said on a live taping of The Week on Sunday that it’s legal for a U.S. president to defy Supreme Court rulings.

Vance, a Yale-educated attorney, told the host, George Stephanopoulos: “The Constitution says that the Supreme Court can make rulings, but if the Supreme Court — and look, I hoped that they would not do this — but if the Supreme Court said the president of the United States can’t fire a general, that would be an illegitimate ruling.”

Yesterday, @JDVance1 claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 5, 2024

Vance also said if he had been in Vice President Pence’s position on January 6, 2021, “I would’ve told the states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and so many others that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the US Congress should’ve fought over it from there.”

Former House Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) — who led the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol Attack — reacted to Vance’s claim that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President, and wrote: “Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.”

Note: Last week, Cheney publicly endorsed GOP candidate for president Nikki Haley.