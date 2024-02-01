Kari Lake Rages At Wall Street Journal, “BS Propaganda”

The Wall Street Journal, the Rupert Murdoch-owned daily newspaper that has won 38 Pulitzer Prizes, is reportedly reorganizing its Washington, D.C. office –which will include “a small number of layoffs” — and “moving some Washington-based economics coverage” to its New York office.

GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake of Arizona, who continues to push the narrative that the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona was stolen from her and that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, responded to the news.

🚨BREAKING🚨

Just got word the @WSJ is laying off “reporters” at this very moment.



The Fake News is dying right in front of our eyes.



The American people aren’t buying the BS propaganda these divisive outlets are pushing. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 1, 2024

[Note: A 2018 survey conducted by Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that The Wall Street Journal was considered the third most-accurate and fourth most-unbiased news organization among the general public, tenth among Democrats, and second among Republicans.]

Lake presumably didn’t enjoy reading the recent WSJ article ‘Sinema Looks Like a Keeper in Arizona‘ with its subtitle, “The old Kari Large is likely to re-emerge.” Lake is running for Sinema’s Senate seat.

WSJ has been laboriously negative for over a decade. I'm surprised they haven't bored their readers to death by now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2017

Lake isn’t the only MAGA loyalist who dislikes the WSJ and its coverage.

In 2017, before Elon Musk bought Twitter, when he was just CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and other big companies, Musk wrote: “WSJ has been laboriously negative for over a decade. I’m surprised they haven’t bored their readers to death by now.”

At the time, the paper published articles including Elon Musk Faces His Own Worst Enemy with two identical photos of Musk and the subtitle, “The visionary entrepreneur seeks to ferry mankind to Mars and investors to prosperity. His ego may be all that stands in the way.”

The WSJ continues to cover the billionaire as seen in the January 6, 2024 article ‘Elon Musk Has Used Illegal Drugs, Worrying Leaders at Tesla and SpaceX.’