Fmr GOP Presidential Candidate Asks “Lying” Elon Musk to Apologize

by in Daily Edition | February 6, 2024

Elon Musk, photo: Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh is asking X owner Elon Musk to apologize for spreading misinformation on his social media network. Musk wrote: “Many states automatically register anyone with a driver’s license to vote (no citizenship verification), ballots are then mailed out and ‘ballot harvesters’ pick them up mail them in, making fraud traceability impossible.”

[Note: Currently 24 states and the District of Columbia offer automatic voter registration to people who are eligible to vote when they apply for a driver’s license.]

Walsh asked Musk: “will you apologize for lying here? You have millions of followers. Please do the right thing and correct this.” (In one regard, Walsh downplayed the situation: Musk has not mere “millions” but 170+ million followers on X.)

Misinformation and disinformation are hardly new — as anyone familiar with Donald Trump‘s “Stop the Steal” campaign can attest — but the proliferation of fact-adjacent “information” remains a growing concern, not least on Musk’s X platform, as the 2024 election looms and with it the simultaneous race, already begun, to cast doubt on any future outcomes.

[NOTE: Election integrity, even where it exists, is only as effective as the trust in it — notably, two-thirds of Republican voters still believe, despite scores of court findings to the contrary, that the last Presidential election was corrupt.]

Walsh’s request follows news of James O’Keefe, and his right-wing group Project Veritas, settling a lawsuit brought on by Erie, Pennsylvania postmaster Robert Weisenbach. NBC News reported that Project Veritas “had boosted the claims of Richard Hopkins, a Trump supporter who worked as a mail carrier at the time and claimed that he’d heard Weisenbach make statements about illegally backdating mail-in ballots.”

Hopkins retracted his statement, admitted being wrong and apologized publicly.

O’Keefe was also forced to admit publicly that Hopkins’s story was false. O’Keefe wrote yesterday on X: “Mr. Hopkins has since come to learn that he was wrong — neither Mr. Weisenbach nor any other USPS employee in Erie, Pennsylvania engaged in election fraud or any other wrongdoing related to mail-in ballots,” he wrote, but not before the doubt his charge triggered had done its work.