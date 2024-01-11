Vivek Ramaswamy Gets “Big Deal” Conservative to Switch Endorsement

On the same day former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced he’s suspending his 2024 presidential campaign, GOP primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy released a “big deal” announcement.

Five days before the Iowa Caucus, Ramaswamy wrote on X: “This is a big deal. One of the strongest constitutional conservatives in Iowa just switched his endorsement from Ron DeSantis to me. This comes after Jeff Shipley endorsed me last night.”

As seen and heard in the video below, Iowa State Representative Steven Holt said he has switched his endorsement from Ron DeSantis to Ramaswamy and added: “This U.S. Marine will not miss this 1776 moment. I am supporting Vivek Ramaswamy for President.”

Note: Holt, a Marine veteran who chairs the Iowa Judiciary Committee, is an outspoken conservative known for promoting laws restricting abortion and promoting Second Amendment rights.

Iowa State Representative Steve Holt has SWITCHED his endorsement from Ron DeSantis to @VivekGRamaswamy



"This U.S. Marine will not miss this 1776 moment. I am supporting Vivek Ramaswamy for President"

Holt’s endorsement of Ramaswamy was announced at a carbon-capture pipeline protest at the Iowa Capitol. Both Republicans are against the use of eminent domain to build carbon-capture pipelines in Iowa and other states.

Note: Carbon-capture pipelines are designed to reduce atmospheric emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas, by “sucking up carbon dioxide pollution from ethanol plants, power plants and steel factories, and storing it underground.” The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act established within the Department of Energy has authorized and appropriated $2.1 billion for low-interest loans and grants to pipeline companies including Summit Carbon Solutions.

One farmer at the Iowa Capitol protest told The Des Moines Register that she was approached by Summit, who told her it wanted to use eminent domain “to create a permanent 50-foot right-of-way” north of her farm house. She complained that the company called these “voluntary easements, but they’re not really voluntary.”

Note: Ramaswamy also shared the podium at the protest with far-right former U.S. Congressman from Iowa Rep. Steve King, who served on the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees until January 14, 2019, when he was removed from all committee assignments after questioning why white supremacy is considered offensive.