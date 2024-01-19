Trump Says DOJ Has “Young, Smart” People “Running This Country”

Employing what some say is a political practice known as Accusation in a mirror (AiM) — or mirror politics, mirror propaganda — former President Donald Trump is repurposing accusations made against him into accusations he leverages against his enemies. Standing accused in courtrooms and by Democrats as a “threat to Democracy,” Trump hurled the same phrase at President Joe Biden during an interview with Sean Hannity at Fox News.

“Biden is a threat to Democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons,” Trump said. The first reason, according to Trump, is that the President is “grossly incompetent,” a claim Trump doesn’t explain in detail. Second, Trump says, isn’t so much Biden’s fault.

“Actually, it’s not him,” Trump claimed, “it’s the people that surround him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they’re communists and they’re Marxists and Fascists and they’re running this country.”

Trump continually returned the Hannity conversation to anticipated Supreme Court rulings on two items critical to his political survival — whether he can be on the ballot in all 50 states after a number of states disqualified him based on his participation in an insurrection, and whether presidential immunity will shield him from prosecution by the “young, smart” people at the DOJ.