Rep. Scott Perry Left Hearing at “Josh Hawley Speed”

At the House Oversight Committee meeting where members debated about holding Hunter Biden in contempt of congress, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told his Republican colleagues that he’ll vote for the Biden contempt if they vote to add the names of their colleagues who have not complied to subpoenas issued by the Senate committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

Moskowitz held copies of the subpoenas and listed the names of five Republican Representatives (Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mo Brooks of South Carolina, Andy Biggs of Arizona), former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, and Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Moskowitz: Here is the subpoena to representative Scott Perry, who did not comply. Here is the subpoena to mark meadows who did not comply. Here is the subpoena to Jim Jordan who did not comply with a lawful subpoena. pic.twitter.com/E0s2MYsNPu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) spoke after Moskowitz and said “I am sorry that Mr. Perry, um, you know, left the room at Josh Hawley speed when Mr. Goldman began to speak.”

Raskin refers to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) who “raised his fist in solidarity” with MAGA supporters outside the Capitol on January 6 and then was caught on video running away from rioters inside the Capitol (the footage was presented at one of the Jan. 6 committee hearings).

Raskin points out Scott Perry just exited the hearing right now with Josh Hawleylike speed pic.twitter.com/W2GZCXDYGd — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who Raskin references, pointed out that when you get a subpoena you comply with it, you answer it, which Mr. Perry did not.

According to Raskin, Perry “claimed that the January 6 committee was invalid, illegal and unconstitutional, all claims that were rejected by federal courts. And yet he’s now going to lecture other people about complying a subpoena?”

Raskin suggested that Perry delegate his time to other members on the subject and added, “It’s a little uncomfortable.”