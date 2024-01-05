Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Nikki Haley a “Birdbrain,” MAGA Crowd Laughs

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is campaigning for former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner of the GOP Republican primary, in Iowa. As seen in the clip below, Greene addressed a MAGA crowd and told a story about Trump’s closest opponent, Nikki Haley.

Greene said, “I just found out today that Nikki Haley was in New Hampshire and she said, she said, that New Hampshire, that they’re gonna have to correct what Iowa does,” meaning Iowans are going to vote for Trump. The crowd voiced their disapproval with boos and moans.

When Greene added: “How Hillary Clinton of her,” the crowd laughed and applauded. “That wasn’t very good. That wasn’t very smart but, you know, birdbrains, whatever.”

Nikki Haley is basically Hillary Clinton.



She declared Iowa as not smart enough, not good enough, and that New Hampshire will have to correct their mistake.



The Iowans I’ve been talking to are insulted and angry. All she has is the media because the media hates Trump! pic.twitter.com/8WjK3DUFYy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 5, 2024

